Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 789,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 33.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 226,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,915. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Compass Point cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.