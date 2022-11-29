Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,266,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,684,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,861,000 after purchasing an additional 884,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $81.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 81,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,841. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

