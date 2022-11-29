Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $8.82 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,610. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

