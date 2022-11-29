Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $3.76 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

