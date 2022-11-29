Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.15. 44,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

