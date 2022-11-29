Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 68,639 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 28,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,404. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

