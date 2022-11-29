Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
ACWI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 51,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.