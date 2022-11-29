Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 51,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

