Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $53.91

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $52.41. Roku shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 69,807 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.