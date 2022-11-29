Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,750 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.54) to GBX 1,650 ($19.74) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK Company Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

