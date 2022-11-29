Robert W. Baird Lowers RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $10.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of RMBL stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.40.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
