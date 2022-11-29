RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 803,828 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

