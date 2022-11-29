RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Down to $131.84

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.84, but opened at $124.51. RLI shares last traded at $125.94, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $7.26 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in RLI by 1,433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

