Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. 116,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,095. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.