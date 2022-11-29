Rinkey Investments Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rinkey Investments increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 164,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 659,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 149,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 320,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

