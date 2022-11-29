Rinkey Investments Buys New Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 26.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 111.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danimer Scientific

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $87,200. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

DNMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,192. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

