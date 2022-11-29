Reviewing WeWork (NYSE:WE) and Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeWork and Elbit Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.76 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

WeWork has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WeWork and Elbit Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 191.20%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Summary

WeWork beats Elbit Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body. It also offers medical products based on stem cells derived primarily from umbilical cord blood and intended for bone marrow transplantation in patients with leukemia or lymph node cancer, non-malignant blood diseases, and metabolic genetic diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of plots and villas in India. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

