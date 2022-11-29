Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00.

11/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $33.00.

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

