Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Renew Stock Up 4.4 %

RNWH traded up GBX 29 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 684 ($8.18). 153,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,207. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($10.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 613.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.67. The stock has a market cap of £539.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($23,901.04). In other news, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($23,901.04). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 664 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($31,774.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

