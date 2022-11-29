RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $187.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

