Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.90% of Medifast worth $137,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MED opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $221.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.