Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 256,564 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $133,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE AEM opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

