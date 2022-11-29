Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Quest Diagnostics worth $149,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

