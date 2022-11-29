Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $167.77 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,844,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

