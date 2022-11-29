Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $124.61 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of CBRE Group worth $124,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

