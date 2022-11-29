Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $121.52 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.98% of Virtu Financial worth $121,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $1,838,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

