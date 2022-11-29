Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 307,900 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,278,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $157,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

