Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $178,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $82,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

