Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. 1,365,301 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.