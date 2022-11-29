Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $340,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,982. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

