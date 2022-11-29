Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Redwoods Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 54.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

