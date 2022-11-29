Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $47.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

