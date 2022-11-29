Record plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.05 (LON:REC)

Record plc (LON:RECGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON REC opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,180.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Record has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.20.

In other news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total value of £21,678.30 ($25,934.08).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

