Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.57 and last traded at 1.62, with a volume of 261463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.71.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

