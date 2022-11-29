Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a growth of 386.6% from the October 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($106.47) to GBX 8,200 ($98.10) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.10) to GBX 7,050 ($84.34) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,612.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

