Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) recently:

11/18/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $90.00.

10/12/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,615. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.