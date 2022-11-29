RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 74.6% in November

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
RealNetworks Price Performance
Shares of RNWK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 35,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.