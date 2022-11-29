RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 74.6% in November

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RNWK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 35,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

