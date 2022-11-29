Rarible One Day Volume Reaches $424,681.99 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and $424,681.99 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00012979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.91 or 0.07441079 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00496875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.87 or 0.30222302 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

