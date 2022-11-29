Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $69.77 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.33 or 0.01825858 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012375 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.01717186 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

