Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.31.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
