QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $98.86 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. QUASA has a market cap of $98.86 million and $142,770.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,459.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010393 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00242351 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127411 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137,967.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

