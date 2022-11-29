Quant Price Up 3.9% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $42.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for $112.65 or 0.00685000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.05 or 0.07496107 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00492761 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29972075 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.