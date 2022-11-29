Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $225.86 million and $26.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00013129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.78 or 0.07331722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00033021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,431,170 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.