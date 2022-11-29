Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $220.81 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $220.81 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00013089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.18 or 0.07213137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,430,946 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

