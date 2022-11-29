Pundi X (New) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $98.39 million and $2.89 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38089473 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,162,219.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

