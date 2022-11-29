Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 3.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 8,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,024,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

