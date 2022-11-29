ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.39) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.22) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.76) to €8.65 ($8.92) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.20) to €8.90 ($9.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

PBSFY stock remained flat at $2.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

