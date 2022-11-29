Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.38 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Prom has a total market cap of $80.28 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00026777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,426.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041219 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00241158 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.41637955 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,761,440.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

