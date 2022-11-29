Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.9-213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.95 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Progyny Stock Up 7.4 %

PGNY stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,306,191. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

