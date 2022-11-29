PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.17

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.17 and last traded at C$21.87, with a volume of 29214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

