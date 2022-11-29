PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0018

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $412,621.51 and approximately $32.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00463727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00033213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018490 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

